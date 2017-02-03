Here’s one minute of good old-fashioned Southern California groveling from Tanner Gudauskas, testing one of Channel Island’s new twin fins – a foxy, but full-volumed 5’11” x 19 1/4 x 2 5/8.

“That board was Dane Reynolds’,” Tanner tells us. “He traded it in, and I had never ridden that model. I loved it! For flatter-faced conditions, I freak out for that 2+1 fin set-up [large twins, small trailer], but I had only ridden it on the Rocket 9, so it was rad to try it on a different board.

“I always love riding someone else’s board, actually,” Tanner continues. “I don’t know why, maybe it’s less pressure to feel like you have to rip or something. But I’ve grabbed a few of Dane’s old boards, and they’re usually super fun.”