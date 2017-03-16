On any given day, you can park in front of Tanner Rozunko’s San Clemente beach path and see a collection of wetsuits sprawled across the grass. But venture further down the side of his house and you run into broken guitars, a decade-old quarterpipe ramp, an atrium filled with a drum kit, some amps, more guitars, some skateboard decks, and a host of instrument cords. Rozunko sits in the corner as we visit, barely raising his head, playing tunes. I pose the question out loud, “If you could be any Beatle, which one would you be?” It’s a throwaway question, because in my own head, I have the scenario played out. Tanner is George. The thinker of the group. The wise one. The one leading the crew, the one turning people on to new experiences, music, thoughts.

“Oh, I would definitely be Tanner Ringo Starr. The least talented of the group.”

“But Ringo was a genius drummer, no?” I ask.

“No, Pete, Ringo was awful. I think Paul was even asked by a reporter once if he was the best drummer in the world, and Paul answered, ‘He’s not even the best drummer in the Beatles,'” Tanner answers in the most monotone of responses. As if he was responding in his sleep, as if my question itself is potentially the most off-putting question to ever have been posed: the idea of trying to put him, Kolohe, Luke Davis, and Ian Crane into a Beatles setting. Then Tanner breaks into a chuckle. A contagious laugh.

His latest edit is untitled. And no, that’s not the name. There is no name. And while we tried to pitch Tanner into naming something that could possibly tie into his musical tastes, say, the “Maserati” track by the ’80’s band Crime, Tanner wasn’t feeling it. “I really don’t care about naming this video edit,” he says. “I think people just want to see surfing and listen to a cool song. No lifestyles. No b-roll. Just cut out all the dumb shit that most people really don’t care about.”

This is Tanner’s first release in two years after battling a series of knee injuries that turned into a major mental barrier for him. And the result is sweet music to the ears, and the eyes.