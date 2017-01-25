Winter’s been a busy one for Taylor Clark. In between ‘QS events last year, the lanky and lofty goofyfooter from North County San Diego journeyed to places like Australia, Hawaii, and Portugal, and clearly stayed busy finessing his well-rounded air game. The kid’s not exactly a kid anymore, and it shows. His rail work is becoming simultaneously stylish and powerful, while his above-the-lip maneuvers are looking more refined than ever. It’ll be exciting to see what he does as he climbs his way up the QS rankings the next few years.