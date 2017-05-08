The wave pool arms race went quiet for a spell, no? Equipment breakdowns, instead of technological innovations, unfortunately seemed to be the more common occurrence, even if a teaser dropped for some new Jetsons-esque park that could challenge Kelly’s Wave at the top of the pack.

Well, after months of rumors flying around, here’s what the newest future looks like: “The Cove,” by the Basque-based company Wavegarden. While you’ll have to wait for our full report on Wednesday (we’ve seen it, first-hand), what we can share with you is pretty shocking indeed: developers have said that The Cove can produce waves at a rate of 1,000-per-hour (that’s one surfable wave every four seconds—right and lefts; if you’re doubly curious, Kelly’s Wave requires more than six minuted to reset).

Here’s 60 seconds of the wave in action, featuring Basque Country surfer Norman Landa. More to come on the tech’s official launch date of May 10th, so stay tuned for details.