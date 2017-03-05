The second annual Cold War surf contest kicked off its waiting period today in Asbury Park, New Jersey, bringing the biggest east coast talents to square off in a unique two-team competition chosen by team captains Andrew Gesler and Sam Hammer. The event window runs from March 5th to March 31st, with a green-light call given 48 hours in advance. Originally reserved for Northeast competitors, the Cold War will be a coastal-wide scrap this year, introducing to the lineup Brett Barley, Ben Bourgeois, Vince Boulanger, Pete Mendia, and Cam Richards.

“This year, for the second Cold War, we decided to expand to five people outside of NJ/NY who are kind of familiar with cold water,” said Hammer, the event’s co-director, in an interview with ESM. “The goal has always been to have more outside participation. Get the best surfers we can get in touch with and in our best conditions.”

“Bringing a team aspect amidst the wintry elements makes for a one-of-a-kind experience not only for the athletes, but for the crowd, too,” added Gesler, who will try to defend last year’s title win.

For more information, head to the event’s website.

2017 Cold War invitees:

Brett Barley, Buxton, NC

Travis Beckmann, Montauk, NY

Ben Bourgeois, Wrightsville Beach, NC

Vince Boulanger, Ocean City, MD

Andrew Gesler, Ocean City, NJ (Captain)

Mike Gleason, Long Branch, NJ

Sam Hammer, Lavallette, NJ (Captain)

Zack Humphreys, Margate, NJ

Tommy Ihnken, Asbury Park, NJ

Rob Kelly, Ocean City, NJ

Ben McBrien, Ocean Grove, NJ

Pete Mendia, Palm Beach, FL

Clay Pollioni, Ortley Beach, NJ

Cam Richards, Garden City Beach, SC

Pat Schmidt, Manasquan, NJ

Balaram Stack, Point Lookout, NY

Randy Townsend, Surf City, NJ

Conor Willem, Surf City ,NJ

Alternates:

Brendan Tighe, Point Pleasant, NJ

Zack Dayton, East Hampton, NY