Amidst the maelstrom of beautiful big-wave cinematography we’ve seen since last year’s historic El Niño season, one name oddly missing from the credits was one of its visionaries: South Oz-born filmmaker Tim Bonython, a man who has documented the biggest, heaviest waves on the planet for more than 30 years. Here’s the very good reason for his absenteeism: “The Big-Wave Project” a five-year assignment which, as you’ll see from the footage in the trailer, is worth the wait, a long-view of the evolution of big-wave riding and the unique fraternity among those who chase ever-larger waves.