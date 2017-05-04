Anyone who’s familiar with Australian coal miner-turned-photographer Ray Collins knows the mesmeric quality of his ocean imagery. His seascapes and waves, frozen in ambient backlight, have risen to a unique pedestal in the world of water photography. And if you follow Collins’ work on Instagram, you’ll know he’s worked closely with artist Armand Dijcks to re-imagine some of his best-known stills as cinemagraphs, a blend between photography and video. Each image is painstakingly overlayed, one frame over the next, and set to an infinite loop, creating the illusion of movement. It’s an inspiring medium that will pick up steam, and the collaborations of Collins and Dijcks set a divine standard. Kick up your feet and get lost in infinite motion.