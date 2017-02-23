With the premiere of SURFER Films, we’re rolling out The Cradle Of Storms – the award-winning 2014 movie directed by Ben Weiland and Bryce Lowe-White previously locked behind a paywall – in its entirety, in three parts.

The Cradle of Storms tells the story of Alex Gray, Josh Mulcoy, and Pete Devries’ journey through Alaska’s remote Aleutian Arc, the birthplace of weather systems that send swell back to the rest of civilization. Heavy weather, rickety prop planes, seal meat, and the discovery of one of the best cold-water slabs in the world. It’s coldwater surf exploration at its finest.

***

Our plane had stopped in a small Alaskan fishing port, en route to a remote island in the Aleutian archipelago. Alex Gray, Pete Devries, Josh Mulcoy, Chris Burkard, and I knew very little about our destination, but were eager to discover new waves and learn about a coastline devoid of surf cams and reports. We weren’t asking for much—only for the weather to cooperate. But we already had other problems.

“Where is our food?” Chris yelled over the sound of propellers. We stood on wet tarmac and stared into the cargo hold of our prop plane, the whole thing no bigger than a school bus. Boardbags filled the fuselage, padded by heavy-weather armor—waterproof backpacks, 6mm wetsuits, rain suits, goggles, gloves, and gum boots. It was all there, except our food, which was nowhere to be seen.

Only eight people lived on the island we were headed to, so our crew would almost double the population. It would have been more than rude of us to show up without bringing anything to eat. There was no gas station, no police station, no cellular reception, no supermarket, no school, no hospital, and not a single paved road. Our visit required a permit, and the few weeks before winter was the only time we could get one.

As we headed toward the airline’s office to resolve the food situation, Alex meandered around the complex. He spotted a blinking “OPEN” sign hanging in one of the windows and remembered someone telling him that the bars here were for drinking and fighting. The town was an outpost for dangerous jobs and fast cash.

He opened the door and stares from the patrons landed on him like fists. Trying to look at ease, he took a seat between two fishermen, one broad and scowling, the other tired-looking and unshaven. He ordered a beer and asked the men if they lived on the island.

“Hell no,” one of them scoffed. “I’m just here to fish.”

“I’m here to surf,” Alex declared.

The man’s eyes grew wide.

“Good luck,” he said.

Just as the beer arrived, Chris appeared in the doorway and waved Alex over. It was already time to leave.

As we hurriedly squeezed into the plane, Chris explained that the cargo company hadn’t loaded half of our food, and that they would try to fly it out at a later date. They just couldn’t say exactly when that would be.

The pilot sealed the hatch behind us. He took a seat up front and began flicking switches and turning dials. As the propellers began to turn, he leaned over his armrest and looked back at us. “You’ll wanna tighten your seat belts,” he said. “It’s the only thing that’ll keep you in your seat. The winds are up…and uh…we’re gonna experience some negative G’s.”

The propeller’s pitch climbed to a scream and we were up in the air again, streaking through fjords and passing waterfalls that plunged hundreds of feet into the ocean. The plane shuddered, then dropped, then scooped back up, and repeated the sequence. Suddenly, a new island appeared through the cockpit window, a dark wedge that rose into the clouds.

***

The Aleutian Islands have been called “The Cradle of Storms” and “The Birthplace of the Winds,” but in the wintertime, to those who think about them at all, they’re simply a weather-beaten hellhole. Comprised of a string of more than 167 islands, the archipelago divides the North Pacific from the Bering Sea, and spans the entire gap between Alaska and Russia. The place is remote, even by Alaskan standards. It belongs to the Alaskan Bush: territory that’s neither connected to the North American road network nor serviced by the Alaskan ferry routes.

Winter in the Aleutians produces some of the most severe storms on Earth. A clash of arctic and tropical air, known as the Aleutian Low, pushes cyclones to maximum intensity. The islands endure relentless hammering from wind and rain. The fabled swells that thunder out of the region deliver waves to the North Shore and Mavericks, more than 2,000 miles away. Once we’d arrived at the source, the reality of getting caught in one of those storms was terrifying.

As we circled one of the distant islands in the Aleutian chain, I saw a dirt runway up ahead. Below us the landscape was treeless, drab brown, with white waves surging against black cliffs. A cluster of buildings huddled in the center of a large swath of land. They looked vulnerable and exposed.

The plane banked into a descent and the ground came up fast. After the dust settled, I heard engines rumbling outside, wheels crunching on gravel, talking and shouting. The hatch dropped and I squinted into a flood of daylight. A pack of hunters stood by the side of the runway looking ready to board the plane. As we descended the ladder, two quads shuttled stacks of reindeer antlers to the plane’s cargo compartment. A group of men dropped our luggage to the ground and loaded the hunting trophies.

A man with a trim, gray beard emerged from the bustle. He had a short, solid build and wore hunting camo from head to toe. He introduced himself as Scott, our guide and host at the lodge where we would be staying.

“You the beach boys?” he asked. “Let’s take your bags down to my place and I’ll show you the 4-wheelers. I’m sure you’ll wanna get going with the weather so nice. It’s been raining non-stop for a month.”

He ushered us into a utility vehicle and took us along a gravel road that curved down from the runway. We passed through the huddled village and continued up to a gray hunting lodge overlooking a lake. The journey didn’t even cover a mile.

Scott walked toward a cluster of quads, which would be our main form of transportation. “There’s no roads down to the ocean,” he said. “And it’s real easy to get stuck, so be careful.” He shot a suspicious glance at Alex. “And it’s easy to roll them too. Sometimes you’re lucky to get away with a few bruises. Other times you break your neck.”

***

We unloaded our gear, fueled the quads, warmed the engines, and strapped our boards to the back with bungees. Two tracks led to the coast: a clearly defined route heading left and a ragged, treacherous track to the right. Scott recommended we go left. “There’s a bay down there,” he said. “I think you’ll find that the waves roll in pretty nice.”

We blazed across the tundra. Frost adorned brown grasses in delicate silver. Mud traps obstructed the route. Reindeer skulls, spinal columns, and antlers poked out of the ground. Alex led our convoy, gunning around the obstacles, anxious to reach the sea.

We crested a hill and were treated to a view of the Alaskan wilderness. A spectacular volcano pierced the sky, capped in snow like a wedge of powdered sugar. A herd of reindeer clung to the slope, nosing through the grasses in search of food. Below, a barren tundra rolled toward a bay that cut into the island. Smoking mountains hunched on the horizon beneath a cold, blue sky. Inside the bay, gothic cliffs dropped down into the sea, then extended into broad, flat reefs just below the water’s surface. White lines collected neatly around them. It was a nice moment, but even on our first day, we knew it couldn’t last. A storm would hit soon, so savage it would max out the swell chart and color the entire map of the Bering Sea purple.

Across the bay, Pete spotted a wave. We parked the quads under a cliff and Pete, Josh, and Alex paddled out. It was a short, technical ride: a fast drop behind the peak followed by a quick bottom turn into the barrel as the wave cleaved over a shallow rock. They rotated through the lineup until the sun disappeared.

The following day, the sky stayed clear as we explored other breaks in the bay. We had prepared ourselves for the worst, yet by some divine favor we had found a gap in the storm chain. After two days, our surf expectations had already been met and exceeded.

As we drove back to the village that night, clouds stacked in the sky like a dam holding back a flood. The wall grew taller, its shadow crawling across the island. Alex arrived at the lodge and unstrapped his boards, wondering whether he’d have another chance to use them. He turned his eyes to the wall in the sky and considered opting for the next flight to civilization. That idea was quickly squashed 10 minutes later when the rain began to pound against the windows. There would be no escape.