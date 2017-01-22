“Tom’s one of the most humble, down-to-earth guys I’ve ever met,” says SURFER staff photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig about U.K. surfer Tom Lowe. So how can a Brit of such delightful temperament like Mr. Lowe survive some of the meanest wipeouts we’ve seen? Because the guy’s a full hellman. Because for every crash-landing from Tom Lowe at Nazare, Mavericks, Puerto, and other big-wave breaks, he’ll nail one that will leave you slack-jawed and speechless. Here’s Lowe, redefining liquid courage as he travels between hemispheres.