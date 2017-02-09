Let’s not beat around the bush: Israel’s Mediterranean coastline isn’t the most consistent corner of the planet for waves. The country’s surf culture, though, is a spirited one, its ocean community eager to jump on any pulse of swell. Three-time world champ Carissa Moore visited Israel early this year, and when she wasn’t being the model U.S. ambassador for a new generation of Israeli female surfers, she was single-handedly raising the bar at Israel’s flighty reef breaks with a show of fin-throws and power hacks.