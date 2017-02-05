Surfing’s most romanticized destinations can be eerily deceptive. Take the Mentawais Islands: Most of the time, what’s showcased are strike missions performed with pinpoint accuracy, narrowing down factors to the most minute of details. In the end, the viewer ends up seeing Indo through a filtered haze of flawless, often massive, sheet-glass tubes. The world’s best surfers, surfing the biggest, best days, at the best breaks, leaving the common man with very little to connect with besides a wet dream. That’s why we find this 3-minute Ments showreel so enticing. This is something we can relate to. Speaking of which, Indo season is right around the corner…