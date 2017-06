The futuristic machinery that is Stevie Pittman’s growing frame underwent some troubleshooting last year when he suffered a torn MCL and had a full meniscus repair on his knee, landlocking him for six months. The 17-year-old’s new edit, filmed over three months in Panama, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and back home in the Tar Heel State, is as close a return to full strength as we’ve seen from Stevie. That lithe power’s back, a familiar position for the former Hot 100 #1.