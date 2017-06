A morning surf check in the life of The Right begins innocently enough. Except the dawn illuminates a haunted carnival slab erected of the Indian Ocean as your coffee fades to lukewarm in your grip. Filmmaker Mike Riley recorded the action from the latest SW swell — the same swell where Mick Corbett tested his lens for the first time — to jack up the West Oz wave, which gave surfers Kerby Brown, Chris Ross, Ben Rufus, Chris Shanahan, and others a lesson in oversized ledge navigation.