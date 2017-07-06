Searching for a sand-bottom freight train

A few weeks ago, after eyeing a potent-looking forecast, photographer Ted Grambeau made a beeline for Africa, and Luke Hynd, Guadalupe’s Tim Bisso, and Ireland’s Gearoid McDaid met him along the way.

“This wave has always been number one on my bucket list,” says Hynd. “Mostly because of how mind-bendingly long and perfect it is, and as a goofyfooter, I’m always looking for long barreling lefts. So when Ted gave me the call, I hung up the phone and booked my flights then and there. Ted wasn’t even 100-percent locked in yet, so I was planning just to wing the entire trip solo, all for the chance to get the wave of my life.”