The Story Of Tyler And Owen Gets The Documentary It Deserves

This is one you don’t want to miss: the story of Tyler Wright’s rise to becoming world champion, and her fight for Owen after the traumatic injury that set him back, as told by ABC [Australian Broadcasting Corporation]. With interviews from Steph Gilmore, Mick Fanning, and those closest to the Wright clan, this latest documentary, All For The Family: Tyler Wright, from ABC Australia, is sure to tug on a few heartstrings. Check out the teaser above, then tune in to ABC or ABC iview on Monday, March 27, at 8:00 p.m. to watch.