Upon stumbling across this nugget of gold, I couldn’t help but notice how awesomely cheesy the early-’90s were. Well, that and how much hasn’t changed in surfing since 1991. Sure, clothing styles come and go, but the underlying themes and issues in surfing have stayed relatively consistent. Amateurs are still battling for their spots amongst the biggest names in the sport, global warming is still a heated topic of debate, photographers still aim at the lineup to leave their watermark, and Jeffrey’s Bay is still touted as one of the best righthanders in the world. In the eternal words of a 27-year-old Laird Hamilton, “Surfing’s not all about big waves and big guns. Sometimes it’s just about having fun.” Press play to enter the time machine.