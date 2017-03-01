For all the progression Maui has contributed to surfing, and for all the highlights homegrown Maui talents like Matt Meola, Billy Kemper, Albee Layer, Paige Alms, Kai Lenny, and others put out on a regular basis, it’s remarkable to consider how surfing isn’t the end-all obsession on the island. And maybe that’s the way it should be. On an isle where natural beauty and teeming wildlife sprawl through every nook of lava rock and into the fertile sea, surfing is only one component of island living.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Matt finds joy in his prowess as an avid hunter, fisherman, and free-diver, roles that allow him to fully experience the vibrant life all around Maui. The same tidepools, reefs, waves, and forests that Matt grew up with, he sees in a new, vital light from when he was a young boy. For Matt, life on Maui is all about protecting the qualities that make it such a special island.

To read our full-frame interview with Matt, click here.