The Wavegarden Cove Brings The Stars To Play

60 seconds of speculative, pulled-in wave pool footage on Monday, and now, 180 seconds of test-runs from pros Gabriel Medina, Filipe Toledo, Matt Wilkinson, Josh Kerr, and Sebastian Zietz, though the veil is still drawn. All of the taglines from before: 1,000 waves per hour, “Revolutionary Innovation,” Located Somewhere In The Basque Country, etc. There are some new clues, though. The venue in the edit is supposedly a demo model, 50 meters by 80 meters. If you stay tuned to the end, there’s also an updated list of Wavegarden locales for the future: The Cove is supposedly coming to New York, Miami, and Coachella Valley, of places. You think Holographic Tupac is an air guy?