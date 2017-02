Here’s a sharp little showreel from filmer Nick Pollet, featuring everyone from Craig Anderson and Josh Kerr to Jamie O’Brien and Kolohe Andino. From West Oz to west-swell Pipe, Pollet has a keen eye and a seemingly unrelenting work ethic, wether he’s hitching on strike missions (the closing two waves of Reef McIntosh and Dave Wassel, goodness gracious) or following his doppelgänger and close friend, Matt Wilkinson, on tour.