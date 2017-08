Aussie up-and-comer Kyuss King joined Damien Hobgood and three other groms on a recent trip to Indonesia for our “Under The Influence” edit. Kyuss’ approach to waves, be it towards heaving barrels at Lakey Peak or fun-sized ramps around Sumbawa, shows talent beyond his years. After the mentoring of Damo, we’re excited to see what’s to come from the young Mr. King.