Basque barrel hound Aritz Aranburu left town a while back for greener pastures (re: greener, thumping barrels) in Nias with Spain’s Indar Unanue and Italy’s Leo Fioravanti, collecting the footage for the first in a hashtagged web series. Aritz can sniff out the tubing peak of any swell. Mundaka, Hossegor – he seems to be in every edit when the conditions are glassy and piping. A trip with him guarantees a top-end barrel exchange, and the second half of the 11-minute clip above shows as much.