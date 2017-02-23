Michael Dunphy panned through a few watercolor isles for the footage in his latest clip, a rail-buster shot by Layne Stratton and edited by Jon Hechtkopf, and all three spots (like Dunphy’s power here) are easy on the eyes. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling and watching swells in the Caribbean in places where most people don’t always go,” says Dunphy about his trips. “Definitely got skunked a few times, but it’s always rewarding when you can find waves of that quality and no one around for the most part. Also, the water colors and landscapes are the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.”