Throwback Clip Of The Week: Bali High

Most everything about Bali has changed in 36 years. Take this quote, from 1981’s underground (and underrated) surf film, Bali High, just after the opening credits: “Since the odds are few of you will ever visit half of these locations in your lifetimes, just sit back and enjoy the ride, and have a very pleasant Bali High.”

Of course, in 1981, when Bali was still fairly underground, nobody could have predicted just how popular the little island in Indonesia would become. Now a hub for the surf industry in the summer and one of the most popular surf trip destinations in the world from June to September, odds are that if you’re a surfer who likes to travel, you’ve likely surfed many of the waves Bali High‘s narrator assumed most would never see in person.

And while the waves haven’t changed that much, the crowds certainly have. As we ready ourselves for another season filled with Bali surf travel, have a look back at what it was like to get a wave at Uluwatu in the early ’80s, without 100 surfers eyeing you down the line.