Earlier this week, Matt Warshaw revisited a 1974 issue of Surfer, boldly featuring the discovery of the “Forgotten Island Of Santosha” on the cover. While it turns out “Santosha” wasn’t actually a place, nor was the wave even a discovery, that’s missing the point.

“What is so amazing to me, here in 2017, having just watched the Mick Fanning right-hander go from “mystery” to Google-pinned in less than 72 hours, is how long Santosha remained a mystery.” Matt writes. “As far as I can tell, it wasn’t publicly outed as Tamarin Bay, Mauritius, until 1985. Twelve years!

“And I do indeed remember, and miss, a notion that nearly all surfers shared throughout the 1970s, which was to keep a lid on breaks that hadn’t yet been ID’d. An ambitious wave-hunter could always find the guy who knew the guy who knew another guy who would give up the location. But nobody, and I mean nobody, saw the value in making a big public reveal. And that was a very good state of mind indeed.”

While 40-plus years have changed everything about surf discovery, and the secrecy of the ’70s can never be recreated, we can always reminisce with an honorary Throwback.