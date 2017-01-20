The history of surfing is full of flavor, and in the ’80s, it was all about the brighter, more enthusiastic side of things. When we came stumbling upon this clip from the quarterfinal of the 1989 Japan Circuit Marui World Surfing Pro, we couldn’t help but stop for a taste. Cue the cheesy soundtrack, the hair flips, the half-turn jibs all the way to the beach, the air attempts, and a panel of judges putting pen to paper on their stone-aged scorecards, as South Africa’s Martin Potter, a man on his path to a world title, bests a young admirer from California in Matt Archbold.