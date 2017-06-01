Throwback Clip Of The Week: Pacific Vibrations

After the passing of our founder last week, we thought honoring John Severson and his most socially aware production, Pacific Vibrations, with this week’s throwback clip was fitting. “I was prompted by my love of the ocean, my 20 years of involvement with the ocean, and seeing what’s happening here in the United States to our oceans,” said Severson about the film in a 1970 interview. “I’ve spent the last year trying to make a statement about surfing…and what’s happened to our coastline — the marinas, dropping rocks, the pollution. Hopefully we can come up with a film that contrasts the beauty and the problems, and to maybe make, in the end, a statement that would prompt a few people to take some action and start doing something.

“It’s a lot of work to put a film out, but the magazine takes care of itself,” he continues. “We have a lot of talented people working on the staff, and of course the direction is the same, so [they] fit really nicely. The magazine and the film are both directed to the ocean and toward doing something about saving it.”

With a cast that included Miki Dora, Mike Tabeling, Jock Sutherland, David Nuuhiwa, Bill Hamilton, and more, Pacific Vibrations wasn’t just a statement for the health of our oceans — it was a stage for the most respected talents of the ’60s. Severson would sell SURFER and move to Maui with his family in 1971, a year after Pacific Vibrations premiered. His final movie passed on the subtle admonition that surf movies, as a functioning art form, were more than movies about surfing. They were provocative. Maybe even political. But they were always entertaining.