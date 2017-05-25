Throwback Clip Of The Week: Rob Machado in “Momentum”

Earlier this week, we brought you inside Rob Machado’s current Frame of Mind, now that he’s 34 years old and nearly three decades into his career as a pro surfer. But do you remember where that career all started?

For this week’s Throwback Clip of the Week, we figured we’d remind you.

Rob’s career really kicked into gear with this section in Taylor Steele’s first film, Momentum, which was released in 1992, when Machado was only 18. It’s filmed almost entirely around North County, San Diego, with a few clips from Mexico thrown in for good measure. If you’re like us, you’re nostalgic for the early ’90s surf films, especially ones put out by Steele, when sunglasses were small, boards (and boardshorts) were long, and Pennywise and Bad Religion were the only bands that really mattered.