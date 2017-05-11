Just how far would you go to score the best waves of your life?

If you haven’t noticed, we’ve been reminiscing about years past in Indonesia with our throwback clips of the week as of late. Secrets of Desert Point, Bali High, and now, Second Thoughts.

Second Thoughts was first released in 2004, and it features Timmy Turner, Travis Potter, and Brett Schwartz going feral in West Java. While it’s pretty lo-fi, that’s half of its allure. These guys spent months at a time camping in the jungle, eating next to nothing, risking malaria, and documenting everything themselves — and with no guarantee the waves they were after would even show up.

Watch this film, and then ask yourself: would you ever do, well, any of that?