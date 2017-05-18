Throwback Clip Of The Week: Shane Dorian In “The Blueprint”

Last month, Shane Dorian released a new edit, called “Lemon Pepper,” and it served as a reminder of just how good he still is in non-XXL surf. Remember: from 1993 to 2003, Dorian was on the ‘CT, and though his results never completely reflected his talent (he only finished Top 10 in the world once), he was still doing some of the best high-performance surfing in the world during that period. Then, in 2004, he retired from the ‘CT to focus on two projects: “Campaign 2” (in which he ended up getting the highly coveted end section), and this biopic, “The Blueprint,” both released in 2005.

If you have 40 minutes, sit back and watch the entire thing. It’s filled with a bit of everything: soft-top tubes in Fiji, switch-stance tubes at Teahupo’o, some amazing waves at North Point and Waimea, and so much more. But if you only have a few minutes, skip ahead to the 8-minute mark and watch the Fiji section with Dorian and Andy Irons. It’s incredible. It was 12 years ago, and it still is today.