Throwback Clip Of The Week: Taj Burrow In “Loose Change”

1999. It seems like forever ago, right? I distinctly remember a lot of people really thought the world would go haywire at the turn of the century; that when the clock struck midnight on December 31st, computer systems would freeze, and somehow, it would spell the end of civilization.

But here we are, 17 years later, and just a month away from the release of Taylor Steele’s next film, Proximity. And while Proximity won’t feature Taj Burrow — shown here in Loose Change — it will feature Slater, Dorian, and Machado, who starred alongside TB in Taylor’s film all those years ago. So, in honor of Taylor’s upcoming movie (and Taj’s two decades of influence), we look back this week at the duo’s last ’90s collaboration. How about that Flogging Molly track, and an air reverse as an ender? Oh how far we’ve come.