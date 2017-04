Six years on, and Kai Neville’s Lost Atlas is still one of the greatest surf films of a generation. And this part, featuring Julian, Kolohe, and Evan under the nighttime sky in a wavepool in the Canary Islands, is one of the most unique sections ever shot for a surf movie. It’s hard enough to surf at night, even harder to surf well at night, and damn near impossible to surf well at night and in a wavepool, which makes this session all the more impressive.