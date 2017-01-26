All this talk of Owen Wright’s return to competition has us stoked, so we decided to dedicate this #ThrowbackThursday to none other than the lanky, freakishly-gifted Aussie. For a long time, it was frighteningly possible that Wright may never return to top form or don a singlet again. It was Wright who had me the most excited to endure hours of jibberish between Pottz and Turpel on the WSL webcast. It was Wright whom I epitomized in his fearless approach to waves like Teahupo’o and Pipeline. It was Wright whom I loved watching bag 10-point rides and sending it on waves that most would consider closeouts.

This clip, some six years ago, was Wright’s submission for Taylor Steele’s film competition Innersection. The baggie neon boardshorts couldn’t be more of a dead giveaway as to how times have changed, right? So here’s to another change for Mr. Wright, one that allows him to break out from the dark matter he’s been stuck in for the past year. Onward and upward.