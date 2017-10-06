Throwback: Ozzie Wright in 156 Tricks

At 41 years old, Ozzie Wright is the longest tenured professional free surfer of all time, and his surfing today is still as entertaining as ever (See Volcom’s recently released Osmo Thrombo for proof). From Dane Reynolds to Mason Ho to Noa Deane, Ozzie has inspired generations of surfers to think outside the box. This week, we’re revisiting 156 Tricks, Ozzie’s underrated profile film from 2005. Lots of trends have come and gone in the 20-plus years of Ozzie’s pro surfing relevance, but he’s never wavered in the person, personality, and surfer he is. For that, he’ll always be one of our favorites, and this movie always will be, too.