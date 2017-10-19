The waiting period for the Rip Curl Pro Portugal starts tomorrow and back-to-back swells are stacking up just in time, meaning we ought to see plenty of swell for Supertubos, which—when it’s on—is far and away the best barreling beachbreak on Tour. And considering John Florence thrives in the sort of conditions likely to be on tap, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him end the World Title race in the next week. All he needs to do is win (and hope Jordy Smith falters before the quarterfinals).

While we wait for the world title showdown to start, have a look back at every perfect 10 from 2012, an event eventually — and controversially — won by Julian Wilson.