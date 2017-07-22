With this year’s US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach only a few days away, we look back to the 2009 event, when Bob Hurley upped the first-place check from 30k to 100k, a massive increase that set a new benchmark for prize money in pro surfing. As it turns out, the 2009 event — won by Brett Simpson — was also greeted by the biggest swell the event had ever seen (Watch Kelly Slater’s 10-point tube at :35 seconds for proof). While it’s too early to tell if we’ll see a solid swell this year (the event starts on July 29th), after eight years of average HB, it’s about time for another banger.