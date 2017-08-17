Quiksilver first introduced its “Young Guns” in 2004 by sending Dane Reynolds, Masatoshi Ohno, Ry Craike, Jeremy Flores and Luke Munro on a Mentawai boat trip with Kelly Slater. It was a sight to watch how Quik’s youth team stacked up against King Kelly in some of Indonesia’s best waves, serving as an introduction to the world stage for guys like Jeremy and Ry.

While the Young Guns concept has changed over the years (it’s now an online youth contest with a physical final and a $10,000 first-place prize), we thought it was a good time to revisit the very first YG edit for this week’s throwback clip. While it’s nearly 15 years old, it’s still full of relevant surfing—especially the opener from Dane, and Ry’s crazy forehand finners.