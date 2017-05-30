Inspiration comes in many forms: a parking lot acknowledgement from an elder, a peer hooting at you from the channel, or a simple nod on an approaching set that silently says, This one is all you. For 14-year-old Oscar Langburne, we can’t imagine how wide-eyed he was when he was invited on a quick strike to New Zealand’s North Island with one of the top all-time goofyfoots, Tom Carroll. The pairing is original and it is entertaining. Watching Tom and Oscar trade off foggy, dreary lefts reminds us of our childhoods when we dreamed for those days of surfing next to our local legends.

For shaper, photographer, and overall surf visionary Max Stewart, this is far more an art project than it is a surfboard pitch (click the Vimeo link for more info on the boards ridden). Art was created by Madsteez, famous for his graffiti, street-styled multi-medium pieces. Max ties all the components together for this “Mad Symmetry” short film.