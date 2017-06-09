Next time you’re caught inside at your local beachbreak, just think about poor Tom Forward and this nerve-racking moment some while back in West Oz.

“It was only our crew out there that day, just one team towing and Tommy swimming alone,” says filmer Cian Salmon of Thridlink Productions. “Zac Haynes got the wave before the one in the clip. When we turned around, we saw Tommy about to take an 18-footer on the head.

“He reckons he dove down and grabbed onto the bottom, felt his ears blow out, then came up seeing stars,” continues Salmon. “It’s less than 10 feet deep on the reef out there. It could have been a lot worse.”