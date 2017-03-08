Torren Martyn and Tyler Warren in Sea Legs

Torren Martyn isn’t normally one to travel with a crew. If he isn’t with his longtime pal and filmer Ishka Folkwell, he’s normally taking solo strike missions with just a couple twin-fins in tow. But when an off-season swell popped up on the South Pacific charts, he decided to meet up with fellow alternative-board rider and shaper Tyler Warren for a few tropical cylinders. As the swell peaked towards the end of their trip (and towards the end of this clip), the duo put their oversized twin fins to the test and packed some overhead, uncomfortably shallow tubes in the process.