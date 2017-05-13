Has there ever been someone who can do so much and say so little? Behind JJF’s professional façade is a world of curious leisurely pursuits: he’s a beekeeping, boat-building, filmmaking, sailing-loving, sky-exploring, skateboard-riding, photography-snapping brother, son, and surfer. Here, John offers a private glimpse into his life through a unique storytelling technique involving the freeze-frame sequencing of emulsion captured on a 30-year old, 35mm still camera, set on sequence and proofed through 85 rolls of film; then carefully edited back together, leaving all the dust, imperfections, and happy accidents in one place. It’s a beautiful display of everything that matters most to John between five-minute warnings and heat tallies: a life in constant positive rhythm.