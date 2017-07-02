Many woebegone surfers in California are subjects to — and victims of — their smaller summer waves. The solution? Bust out some different equipment, make sure it’s got plenty of volume, and start milking those subpar swells for all they’re worth. Here, we find multi-craft specialist Troy Elmore spicing up his summer sessions with a self-shaped quiver, designing right boards for the conditions and doing it with style to spare. And when those high-quality south swells do start rolling through? Yeah, Elmore’s got a board for that too.