It's only principle: as a carpenter must sit in his handmade chair, a shaper must slide on his refined sleds. San Clemente's Tyler Warren has long been an all-board craftsman, from noseriders to twin-fins, mid-lengths to thrusters, and whatever else you could dream up. In his latest edit, Tyler rides a number of different shapes at home at the always playful San Onofre. It'll have you humming Velvet Underground for the whole week.