Tyler Warren’s Autumn Vacation

Autumn is here for our Southern Hemisphere friends. Southwest swells are starting to align. Where to go? West Oz? The Goldy? Indo? NZ? It’s a great time for us Northern Hemisphere types to fly south. For Tyler Warren, Autumn means attending The Salt Circus event and having a couple extra days to squeeze in a Ragland strike. And while he didn’t score completely, the beauty that NZ has to offer is worth a visit on its own, especially for a boy raised in the claustrophobic jungle of concrete that is Orange County.