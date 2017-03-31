Tyler Warren’s Autumn Vacation

Falling into the Southern Hemisphere

By

Autumn is here for our Southern Hemisphere friends. Southwest swells are starting to align. Where to go? West Oz? The Goldy? Indo? NZ? It’s a great time for us Northern Hemisphere types to fly south. For Tyler Warren, Autumn means attending The Salt Circus event and having a couple extra days to squeeze in a Ragland strike. And while he didn’t score completely, the beauty that NZ has to offer is worth a visit on its own, especially for a boy raised in the claustrophobic jungle of concrete that is Orange County.