For Icelandic surfers, chasing waves along the country’s frigid shores comes naturally. For everyone else, it’s a lesson in punishment. Last year, photographer Chris Burkard joined filmmaker Ben Weiland and surfers Justin Quintal, Sam Hammer, and Timmy Reyes in Iceland for the opportunity of a lifetime: to surf beneath the Aurora Borealis, known as the Northern Lights. In addition to the trip running as the cover story of our July 2016 Issue (You can read the full feature, “Northern Trespass,” by clicking here), Burkard directed a full-length film about the trip after a dedicated Kickstarter campaign, which raised over a quarter of a million dollars, and the movie made its acclaimed premiere in April.

The cast is still rounding out its international tour, but, as of yesterday, you can now buy the movie on iTunes by clicking here.

On the off-chance you need convincing to check out Burkard’s work, read the iTunes synopsis below. The movie is also rated five bright, shining stars in its audience review.

The film follows six surfers along with adventure photographer Chris Burkard and filmmaker Ben Weiland as they seek out unknown swell in the remote fjords of Iceland’s Hornstrandir Nature Reserve. Chartering a boat, they depart from Isafjordur on the cusp of the largest storm to make landfall in twenty-five years. With the knowledge that storms bring legendary swell the crew are optimistic, but face failure when the storm forces them back to shore. Making the decision to carry the expedition on by road they experience the brutality of Iceland’s winter and question whether the search is worth risking their lives. Despite setbacks the team pushes on and finds that uncertainty is the best ingredient for discovering the unimaginable.