Yago Dora’s got that Brazilian ambition and stylish instinct in equal measure, so it makes sense that he was stacking clips all winter on the North Shore with friend and filmmaker Gabriel Novis. “This is a sacred place where I spend most of my year,” says Dora. “There are many ways of expressing art, and every artist has his own inspirations, but most importantly, his own tools.” And when your tool box is this full on a Seven Mile canvas, watch out for art that’s awfully high above the lip.