U.S. Wins Big At International Gromsearch Finals

16 of the world’s best junior surfers converged on the tiny beachside town of Maresias, Brazil, to compete in the 2017 Rip Curl International GromSearch Final. The area offers up a variety of clean, consistent beachbreak barrels, ripe for the picking of surfing’s next generation of talent. Gabriel Medina was on hand to witness the youth battle it out for the trophy and title of GromSearch International Champion. In the end, it was two Americans who came out on top: San Clemente’s Kade Matson and Melbourne Beach, Florida’s Caroline Marks.