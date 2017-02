What boards end up under 11x World Champ Kelly Slater’s feet is a source of endless speculation, debate, intrigue. Seems no one ever tires of unwrapping the Champ’s whips. Here’s an in-depth look from the guys of Firewire – Daniel Thomson and Mark Price, especially – at Computational Field Dynamics, “the logical next step in the evolution of the modern surfboard,” according to Price. What’s Computational Field Dynamics, you ask? Get to know Italian scientist Ricardo Rossi.