A gathering of international loggers slid through Saladita Point last May for the Vans Duct Tape Invitational X Mexi Log Fest, where the cross-steps and poised perches spilled over into two events. Here’s six-plus minutes of smooth tip time, edited by Wiley Archibold and featuring Kyle Perez, Brock Thompson, Andy Nieblas, Jake Bevan, Kai Ellis-Flindt, Max Caldwell, Nick Melanson, Nathan Strom, and Kahu Andronicus.