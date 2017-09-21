In 2009, when BS! was released, the World Surf League was still an Association of Surfing Professionals, and while we totally cared that Kelly Slater was our world champion, he’d already won the damn thing nine times, and so we kind of cared more about the progressive surfing guys like Mitch Coleborn and Dusty Payne were doing outside of the jersey.

Which brings us to BS!. It’s a Ryan Thomas film that brought us some of the best surfing in the world at the time. BS! came out just before Kai Neville’s Modern Collective, during a golden era of freesurfing. While it’s nine years old now, it’s still full of relevant surfing, and it’s cool to see Volcom’s team — which, for the most part, has remained intact — in their late teens and early 20s.