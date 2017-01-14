Watch Jack Freestone In “Sable Noir”

We watch a steady dose of edits over the course of a week. But when we see a clip that surprises us in its unique arrangement, like the above collaboration between Jack Freestone, Billabong, and Desillusion Magazine, you have our attention. Directed by Sebastien Zanella, voiced-over by Charlie Chaplin, and accompanied by an operatic duet from Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” this short film “takes inspiration from Jack Freestone’s ups & downs and the impulses felt during his first year on the World Surf League.”